Alert! They steal WhatsApp accounts with vaccines message

Alert! WhatsApp accounts stolen with vaccines message | Pixabay

That’s right, it seems that they are stealing accounts of the famous app WhatsApp with a COVID-19 vaccination message, so if you have received a message about it or you know someone who does, continue reading.

In recent days a new way has been reported to steal accounts of WhatsApp using a vaccination message against COVID- 19.

That it does not happen to you, and it is for that reason that today we tell you what this deception consists of so that you do not fall into it.

As you can see, personal data has become a kind of treasure coveted by cybercriminals, since it contains privileged information on a myriad of aspects, including access to bank accounts.

For that reason, it is extremely important to have this data correctly protected, and to avoid any type of activity that could violate their security.

Recently users have reported what seems like a new way to hack WhatsApp accounts, this time using an apocryphal message about the COVID-19 vaccine.

It should be noted that account or data theft has become popular in recent years, and in most cases, the method to obtain the information is extremely simple for “cybercriminals”, and difficult to detect for users, since in In a matter of seconds, accounts can be accessed almost imperceptibly.

Here at Show News we tell you how this regrettable method works and what you can do to avoid being a victim.

In recent days, the network has been circulating experiences of users who claim to have received a text message to confirm the date of application of the vaccine.

These messages indicate that you need to confirm a code to complete the registration and be able to get an appointment for the vaccination.

This is how the text takes by surprise those who are waiting for the date and time to be vaccinated, who in a hurry to finish the process agree to send the digits received, believing that in this way they are accelerating the process.

However, this is a technique used to access WhatsApp accounts and, in this way, steal data, or scam the contacts of the account owners, asking for money or inventing various situations to persuade us to deposit cash, or okay, share more sensitive data.

The first thing you should do if you get a message like the one we just described is to keep calm and be very careful when reading it.

Verify who the sender is, what data is requested, and most importantly: do not forward information, or click on any link that contains the message.

Later, make sure that there is no suspicious activity in your account or contacts and finally, delete the message and block the sender, in order to prevent the attempts from continuing.

On the other hand, if you have questions regarding the procedure, you can contact Locatel, or through the page https://vacunacion.cdmx.gob.mx/.

This procedure applies to vaccination at the national level, and in no case will you be asked for information or sensitive data to provide you with reports about your appointment.

It should be noted that even with all precautions, it is often unavoidable to be the target of these cybercriminals.

However, the good news is that you can enforce security measures on your devices and below we explain how to protect your account in this application.

The easiest way for an account to be stolen is when the verification code is shared with third parties.

Since this code can be entered on another device and in this way, access your most recent conversations, contact list and files stored in the application.

The WhatsApp support website indicates that, if this happens, you should immediately follow the following instructions to regain control of the account:

Register again in WhatsApp with your phone number. You will receive another verification code by SMS. Enter the digits that appear on the screen, and if there is a session started on other devices, it will be automatically closed.