ALERT | Risk of Flooding from Rains in Florida

June 14, 2021

0

Despite the sweltering heat, this week rains and storms began for much of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm-Beach counties, local media reported.

It is estimated that where the rain already started, starting at 10:00 am (local time) increase up to 70% with some storms until 5:00 pm (local time) in the main cities of South Florida, United States.

In turn, it is expected that where it rains for more than an hour, there could be flood risks; Therefore, the call is to leave the houses with an umbrella and drive with caution.

So far, temperatures hover around 80 ° F.

0