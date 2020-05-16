Ap

La Jornada newspaper

Friday, May 15, 2020, p. a11

Geneva. World football faces the possibility of losing several clubs to bankruptcy due to the pandemic.

A decrease in the multimillion-dollar transfer market and the possibility of non-compliance with payments for player transfer agreements that were made before the suspension of the seasons are some of the concerns raised in a debate organized by a research center endorsed by FIFA.

I think the biggest threat to club soccer in the next six months will be the survival of the smaller teams, said Croatia manager Lokomotiva Zagreb, Dennis Gudasic.

He warned of a drastic situation in which perhaps 100 or as many as 200 teams will file for bankruptcy in September or October, if the problems are not resolved.

The European teams have been without commercial income as a result of the lack of matches during the recent two months in most countries, and the performance of matches without fans in the coming months.

In March, the leader of the Association of Clubs of Europe, Andrea Agnelli, predicted that they face an existential threat. The also Juventus president described the coronavirus pandemic as the greatest challenge the soccer industry has ever faced.

Now many teams hope that the richest leagues will complete their seasons so that the money paid by television networks for complying with the contract will revive the transfer market.

This is where there is uncertainty, Gudasic said, adding that some clubs in Croatia have become, in terms of budget, really addicted to transfer profits.

It would be a good idea to have a six-month transfer window from summer to winter 2021, said Piotr Sadowski, a talent scout from Manchester United.

