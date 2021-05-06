Alert: only 37% of Hispanic adults have been vaccinated at least once against coronavirus in New York

While the New York government and mayor’s office point to a total post-pandemic economic reopening, there is an important point of alert: the rate of vaccination against the coronavirus has been decreasing and not because everyone is already immunized.

Until yesterday, about 55% of adult New Yorkers had received at least their first dose (the only one, in the case of J&J) and the 41% of them were already fully vaccinated, according to city data. But in the last few weeks, the number of daily doses administered has dropped from more than 100,000 to less than 40,000.

Large disparities have persisted for Black and Latino New Yorkers as well., Although it is not necessary to have immigration documents or medical insurance to be vaccinated. Asian adults have become the most immunized demographic City: 68% of that group (exceeding 680,000 people) have received at least one dose. In second place are white New Yorkers, with 49%.

“The numbers may reflect the hard work of community organizations, which have taken on much of the scope,” noted The New York Times. In parallel, “Vaccination efforts have faced obstacles in some immigrant neighborhoods, and experts fear the data is hiding the widening disparities between specific communities ”. A) Yes, Black and Latino New Yorkers here too have been left behind: only 30 and 37% of their adults, respectively, have received at least one dose.

Similarly, Brooklyn and the Bronx report lower vaccination rates than Manhattan. In a zip code that includes Canarsie, for example, 35% of adults have received at least one vaccine. While in some areas of the Upper West Side and Hell’s Kitchen, the total exceeds 75%.

In an effort to reinvigorate the rate of immunization, city and state-run coronavirus vaccine sites have begun allowing people over 16 years old come in for their first dose without an appointment.

The city also began to use minibuses last month to distribute doses to homeless New Yorkers and other sectors. And officials have continued to enlist the help of community organizations and have tried to reach out to unvaccinated people directly, increasingly facilitating a process that was initially marked by complications and misinformation.