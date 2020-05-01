Sciences et Avenir: The Académie des technologies * has just published a press release calling for urgent funding for research on the fate of active viruses, and more particularly of the coronavirus, in wastewater, as well as on the means of eliminating it or inactivate it. Where does this concern about dispersal of the virus in the environment come from, when the World Health Organization considers that the risk of transmission of the virus to humans via water is very low?

Marc Saunier: The members of the Academy wondered from the start of the epidemic about the spread of the virus in its active form. We quickly identified the publication of a Dutch colleague who, a few days before the “official” start of the epidemic, sampled the wastewater from Amsterdanm-Schiphol airport, and in which he identified in significant quantities the genome of the coronavirus. The Chinese had also reported it before. The city of Paris also detected traces of the coronavirus genome in the non-potable water taken from the Seine and the Ourcq canal, without giving quantities of active virus. However, we are in dry weather and wastewater is discharged there in limited quantities!

Are these measures worrying for health?

The concentrations measured are very high, but it is not known whether these traces are those of an active or dead virus. In search of laboratories likely to make analyzes in order to answer this question, we had a big surprise! This skill for routine measurement of active viral particles in wastewater hardly exists in France, with the exception of two or three laboratories. Certainly, these are long and expensive technologies. Large amounts of water must be passed over glass powder which adsorbs the viral particles, then desorbed to culture them. This competence existed not so long ago in a clearly larger number of laboratories in France. Today, we are unable to make the link between the genome and the active virus, proof of this carelessness. And therefore, we do not know the possible spread of the active virus virus in the environment by the water sector.

Hence the call of the Academy?

We all agreed to alert the public authorities which must immediately mobilize financial means for this research. The role of water in the spread of disease is well known, and this knowledge has enabled humanity to take a great leap forward in improving public health conditions. You have to look at a few big cities, in the East, Ile-de-France, in the North, and track down traces of coronavirus and active viruses all along the water supply chain. But there is another major problem neglected by local authorities.

Which ?

That of releases into the environment. Our wastewater is collected either by a unitary network or by a separate sanitation network. The first collects both wastewater and rainwater. It was created in the Haussmannian period to deport them far downstream from the cities in order to avoid epidemics. These are vast pipes, impressive volumes of four to five meters in diameter! During large thunderstorms, to avoid flooding upstream of urban areas, we use weirs that drain excess water into the nearest rivers, lakes or sea. The problem is that in slow flow collectors – in areas with low slopes – the mud accumulates for weeks or more. During spills in nature, this sludge is resuspended and carries considerable pollution levels: it can thus discharge into the environment during a single large rainy event, the equivalent of one year of the flow of germs spilled by the treatment plant of the city concerned!

Without anything being done?

French water agencies have established as a priority objective for the 2017-2021 period the control of discharges of water from unitary networks. Less than a year before the due date, all of these credits are far from being used up. This shows the strong disinterest of local communities in this subject. It will be impossible to move forward on this file without a binding approach. During a major study conducted in Montpellier on the disinfection of wastewater in the past, in a non-epidemic period, the presence of quantities of active virus was measured in the effluents treated before disinfection with the presence of a few dozen UFP (unit viral) per liter, which is usual. So during an epidemic ?! Knowing that with germs, the dynamic is not arithmetic but logarithmic and that we can count millions per liter of water in wastewater. Too many epidemics of gastroenteritis, even typhoid, especially in the rainy winter period, follow the consumption of shellfish, water filtering organisms. However, no microbiological monitoring of surface water is done routinely, except in swimming areas, during tourist periods, etc.

What is the solution ?

Relaunch research in this area to measure, measure, measure. The worst quantitative assessment is always better than the best qualitative assessment!

* The Academy of Technologies, a national establishment created in 2000, brings together 337 academicians from different disciplines: technologists, engineers and industrialists, but also researchers, agronomists, architects, doctors, sociologists, economists, with a strong representation of R&D managers from industrial companies.

