Alert launched in New York for death of 5-year-old boy complicated by coronavirus. A new concern now has the New York health authorities, in the midst of the fierce battle being waged against COVID-19. Children, who until now seemed to be the least vulnerable population, are starting to get sick from the virus, which has set off alarms.

Miami Mundo / The NY Newspaper

This was announced this Friday by Governor Andrew Cuomo, who revealed with sadness and much concern, that on Thursday a 5-year-old boy died of COVID-19 and said that currently there are 73 minors hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Westchester authorities mentioned the death of another child a few days ago.

That is why the state president issued an order to investigate how COVID-19 is impacting the lives of children and admitted that this is another dark chapter in the difficult situation that the outbreak has generated.

“This is the nightmare of all parents … That a child may be affected by this virus. But now it is something that we must seriously consider, “said Cuomo, warning that there are two diseases that attack minors and that could aggravate their condition when they become infected with the virus. “Although rare, we are looking at some cases where children affected with the COVID virus can get sick with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease or toxic shock syndrome (…) we are investigating other deaths in children.”

Deaths continue to drop in NY

Cuomo’s announcement came after revealing that deaths, hospitalizations and patients connected to respirators continue to drop.

In the last 24 hours, 216 deaths had been registered in New York, (including that of children under the age of 5), 15 fewer than the previous day, bringing the death rate to 21,044 cases, of which 14,388 have occurred in the Big Apple. Contagions are already on the order of 332,931 in the state and 176,086 in the five boroughs alone.

And although the Democratic leader reaffirmed the need not to let his guard down yet before the threat of the virus, he made a special call to parents to be very attentive to the symptoms of the little ones to be able to seek prompt help before there are more fatalities. to regret.

“We have to be careful of all the people who may have once again believed that their children could not be affected by Covid … the (new) information suggests that we may want to review that fact in quotes and quotations, that assumption, and if you see any of the symptoms that are in the table that your son is evidencing, you must be careful, “said the Governor.

Among the warning symptoms parents should consider are fever prolonged for more than 5 days, difficulty in children eating or drinking liquids, severe abdominal pain, changes in skin color, trouble breathing or rapid breathing, pain chest, decreased urination, lethargy, irritability, or confusion.

Hispanics are still the most affected

In addition to concern for minors, Cuomo also said they are further analyzing the reasons why COVID-19 continues to disproportionately target black and Latino communities. Deaths among Hispanics remain the highest, at 34%, followed by African Americans, at 28%, whites 27%, and Asians at 7%.

“We have identified 21 postal zones where the cases are greatest, and of those areas, 20 are mostly Latino and black,” said the president. “We want to understand why this affects minorities more dramatically. It is not biological or community based, but demographically and socially it is higher (contagion and deaths). We have disparity and it is something that we are not going to tolerate. ”

The good news revealed by Cuomo had to do with the new hospitalizations, which have remained constant for 4 days in a row below 700 cases. In the last 24 hours there were 604 new hospital admissions.

“We are finally ahead of this virus. For a long time we were playing to achieve it. I feel for the first time that we are really ahead. We have not yet killed the beast, but we have shown that we were able to control it. ”

And after revealing that the State already has 1.6 million people who lost their jobs requesting unemployment insurance, not to mention the thousands of undocumented immigrants cast out to their fate who do not qualify for that benefit and who have received, and will not receive soon, (As Cuomo himself has said), some state aid at the financial level, the president insisted that the reopening will be a gradual and not an accelerated matter.

“There is no doubt that this is a horrible period to live, and I know we have to get through it, but if we make a mistake and react too quickly, the situation will only get worse and lengthen,” said the Governor.

NY Coronavirus Figures:

216 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours1 less than 5 years died on Thursday 171 of the deaths occurred in hospitals45 of the deaths occurred in nursing homes15 fewer deaths were recorded in the last day7% was the reduction of deaths73 minors are hospitalized by COVID -19231 was the death toll on Wednesday232 was the death toll on Tuesday21,044 deaths from the virus have been reported so far in the state14,388 deaths have occurred in the Big Apple5,313 probable deaths, not included in the general count, 18,196 people are currently hospitalized in the city184 were the new hospitalizations on the last day4 consecutive days have been below 700 cases332,931 infections have been registered so far176,086 infections registered in the five counties43 , 913 New Yorkers have been hospitalized in the city for COVID since the pandemic began