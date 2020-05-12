▲ Lapuente calculates that the remaining eight dates of the Clausura 2020 tournament can be carried out in one month.Photo Jam Media

Karla Torrijos

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday May 12, 2020, p. a10

Mexican soccer should return only when determined by the health sector authorities, not the managers, we do not have to rush, because there is more time than life, said former coach of the national team Manuel Lapuente.

Although he applauded that in other world leagues, such as those of Germany, Spain and Italy, the players are close to returning to the courts, the former helmsman warned that this fact should not precipitate things in our country, especially when we still do not have an approximate date of the end of the current health contingency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last Saturday, Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, reported that a general revival plan is already being prepared, which includes both the return of soccer and other sports; however, he admitted that an exact date for the return of such activities cannot yet be provided.

We have not yet defined it (the return of the Mx League and other competitions). We had a cordial communication, very active and very productive. Now we will have to continue with that effort so that the resumption of sports activities is properly framed in the general plan of reactivation, which we have been working on for several days with a collegiate group, and we will be presenting it during the next week, he explained.

Against this background, Lapuente considered that it is better to wait, to put the lives of both the players and coaches, as well as the fans, at risk. What’s more, I think that the return to the fields and stadiums would be gradually, first without an audience, and then with a few people, so we must be very patient on this issue, as we do not know when we will see the stands again. full.

Also, the former helmsman of teams like America and Puebla said that in the case of the Mx League, the ideal would be to resume the Clausura 2020 tournament on the date he stayed (10) and not cancel the season.

“Why speed up? That our tournament concludes as it should be and begins to play, when possible, on matchday 11, which is where he was suspended, they do not have to move him.

“Only eight dates are missing and they can be played perfectly in a month, you can do games during the week, nothing happens, footballers have been doing nothing for a long time, they are also used to double days, I don’t see why it has to end the tournament so good at first.

I think it would be a tremendous mistake to finish it off or declare the current leader (Cruz Azul) champion, I hope that at least that decision is made sensibly, he declared.

Tigres applies deferrals

On the other hand, this Monday it emerged that the Tigres club will begin to defer the payment of its footballers, coaching staff and managers between 10 and 40 percent. It is worth mentioning that the Monterrey outfit was the only one that had not resorted to this measure, which most of the Mexican teams began to apply several weeks ago.

The first deferral will be reflected in the first fortnight of May, with the aim of avoiding a financial crisis in the feline squad due to inactivity in the Mx League due to the pandemic.

According to the ESPN portal, some Mexican teams could stop deferring wages and start reducing them in the face of the economic crisis that is looming in the coming months.

