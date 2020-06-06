By Dulce Soto. The confirmed cases of Covid-19 in children and adolescents, between zero and 17 years of age, shot up in a month and a half, going from 84 on April 12 to 2,228 reported on June 4, according to data from the Ministry of Health (Ssa). Also reported, until this Thursday, 46 deaths caused by the virus among minors, as well as nine deaths with suspected Covid-19. Read Coronavirus in Mexico today, Thursday, June 4: infections and deaths

Positive coronavirus cases increased 2,114 percent in the 0-5 age group; 2,671 percent among minors from 6 to 11 years old, and 2,853 percent among adolescents from 12 to 17 years old, according to a report by the National System for the Comprehensive Protection of Girls, Boys and Adolescents, based on data of the Ssa.

Mexico City, with 703; the State of Mexico, with 230; Guanajuato, with 146; Coahuila, with 77, and Tabasco, with 73, are the entities with the most accumulated confirmed cases of minors with Covid-19.

In this situation, the organization Save The Children urged the Government to expand the social protection of minors and strengthen campaigns and actions for the prevention, detection and timely treatment of acute respiratory diseases.

The association also demanded to program a vaccination campaign to ensure that children and adolescents receive the seasonal influenza vaccine, in order to prevent a double infectious outbreak – of influenza and coronavirus – that may overload the health in the upcoming winter season.

“Although this age group has not been classified as high risk, these data alert us that they are also exposed to catching, getting sick and, in some cases, even failing to survive. For this reason, we call on society to remember that the virus is not yet controlled, that girls, boys and adolescents are also at risk and, therefore, it is necessary to continue with all the recommended preventive measures to avoid more infections, “the association, in charge of promoting and defend the rights of children.

He stressed that minors in conditions of vulnerability, poverty and without social protection, who live or work on the streets, are migrants or asylum seekers, and those who are deprived of their liberty are more exposed to contagion.

Save The Children called on the authorities to incorporate the principle of the best interests of children into the Gradual Plan towards the New Normality in Mexico.

“(So) that public policy decisions to respond to the health and socioeconomic crisis must consider as a priority integral protection, the full well-being of children and adolescents, and work-life balance with family life,” he said.