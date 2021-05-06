Alert in Valencia for Gayà

05/06/2021 at 6:24 PM CEST

The side of Valencia Jose Luis Gayà He withdrew from training this Thursday in the sports city of Paterna after suffering a severe blow to his left ankle and will be subjected to tests this Friday to check the state of the joint.

After suffering a tackle from a teammate in a set of the session, the Valencia captain had to leave training and did so on a stretcher and with obvious signs of pain.

As confirmed by club sources, the footballer will undergo the relevant medical tests today once the inflammation has decreased. This will check if it is just a blow or something more serious.

In the first case, the captain could be available for the duel this Sunday against Valladolid, which would be the first for Voro on the bench after the dismissal of Javi Gracia.

The new coach was able to count on this Thursday in training with the other left-back of the team Toni Lato, that on Sunday he had to withdraw due to discomfort from the match against Barcelona and that on Wednesday he could not exercise with his teammates.

Apart from what happens with Gayà, the Valencian infirmary is already empty, with all the players available.