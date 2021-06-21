Alert in Nuevo León for heat of up to 42 degrees

NEW LION. The metropolitan area of ​​Monterrey will have a Monday with a forecast of high temperatures, since this June 21, a maximum of 42 degrees and a minimum of 24 is forecast.

Throughout the day there is no probability of rain and it will be until tomorrow when rainfall could be 70 percent.

It may interest you: Nuevo León expects zero deaths from covid in three months

The sky will remain clear today so prolonged exposure to the sun could be harmful to health.

The maximum temperature will be reached approximately between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., while at sunset (8:30 p.m.), it will have a temperature of 35 degrees.

Yesterday authorities predicted that today, June 21, the warning for high temperatures continues for the North, East, Citrus and Metropolitan areas, with thermal sensations which can reach 48 degrees.

Given the high temperatures that are forecast for today, follow these recommendations to prevent dehydration and heat stroke. # TodosSomosProtecciónCivil pic.twitter.com/96VtkctgiE – Civil Protection NL (@PC_NuevoLeon) June 10, 2021

Weather forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday

For the rest of the week there will be a probability of rain, because on Tuesday the probabilities increase to 70 percent and on Wednesday the probability of rain loses strength and drizzles are forecast on Thursday with a 40 percent probability.

On Tuesday and Wednesday there would be highs of 32 and lows of 24 and 25 degrees.

Avoid heat stroke

During the beginning of this week, the metropolitan area will maintain very high temperatures, until it has a thermal sensation of 43 degrees.

It may interest you: Heat wave hits a large part of the country

In the midst of high temperatures, Dr. Brisseidy J. Diaz Quilantan commented to ABC Noticias that heat stroke occurs mainly because the body is unable to regulate its own temperature, becoming a serious condition.

Among the most important symptoms of heat stroke are: dizziness, sweating (excessive, at first; absent, later), redness and dryness of the skin, fever with a temperature of 39 to 41 ° C.

You can read the original note at:

* This content is published with permission from ABC.

* jci