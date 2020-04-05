Alonso Pérez Rico, Secretary of Health of Baja California, compared the upward curves of coronavirus infections from Mexicali and Wuhan, China, region where the global pandemic originated; With this, he pointed out that in the first 15 days of infection the situation in both areas is very similar.

In the daily conference via internet that the official heads together with the state governor, Jaime Bonilla, assured that the problem is that The inhabitants of that region have not understood that they do not have to be together or walk on the streets.

“We have been monitoring mobility in cities. Yesterday we were in the city of Mexicali, there is much, much interaction, there is much mobility of the population. Right now we are going to see: Mexicali is the city most affected by the coronavirus, it is where we are having the most suspects, where we are having more hospitalized patients, “said the official during a press conference; on the other hand he commented that Tijuana, Rosarito, Tecate and Ensenada were being more orderly and disciplined.

The secretary said that what he least wants is to reach numbers “like those of our northern neighbors (United States).”

In this sense, Pérez Rico displayed a graph in which he compared the number of cases and the growth curve of infections between Mexicali and Wuhan.

“In the first 15 days as they started to have cases in Wuhan and as they are having Mexicali cases, what we see is practically an identical curve (…) Obviously it is proportional to the population but it is striking that the ascending curves are practically identical (…) What we do not do right now we are going to pay in 15 days ”, explained Pérez Rico.

On the last Within 24 hours, 11 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Baja California and one death, making a total of 69 people with the virus and five deaths. In this sense, the first positive case of the virus was registered in Ensenada, it rose to 36 infected people in the state capital, and 32 in Tijuana.

The number of infected people due to the Covid-19 coronavirus reached 1890, reported the Ministry of Health (SSa). The death toll rose to 79.

Also, there are 5,827 suspected cases, 9,467 negative cases, and a total of 17,184 people studied. In a single day, 202 confirmed cases and 19 deaths from coronavirus increased in the national territory.

The Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico continues to be the most affected by the disease.

When comparing the situation in Mexico with other countries, López-Gatell stated that the average age in the country is approximately 10 years younger than in European countries.

Nevertheless, highlighted that one of the key factors in the complication of Covid-19 cases is the existence of previous chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity.

Thus, the undersecretary insisted that Mexico has one of the highest prevalences of diabetes in the world with 14%. In addition, 75% of the population in the country is overweight or obese.