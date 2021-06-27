Alert in Manzanillo for hurricane ‘Enrique’, they close port to navigation

Colima. This Sunday the port of Manzanillo It closed navigation for all types of vessels, due to the proximity of Hurricane “Enrique” that remains off the coast of Colima less than 150 kilometers from the port.

The remnants of the phenomenon They have caused strong winds and a wave of up to seven meters in some areas of the Pacific, so that boats of all kinds are restricted to navigation.

Due to the rains generated by “Enrique”, it has been necessary to open a shelter located in the Conalep del Valle de las Garzas in the city of Manzanillo. So far there have been no reports of serious damage to urban infrastructure, no serious injuries or people.

The #Huracán #Enrique, category 1, is located 145 km west of Manzanillo, #Colima and 175 km south of Cabo Corrientes, #Jalisco. It maintains the same intensity of #Vientos and #Gachas, and moves north at 11 km / h. More information at: https://t.co/VVYNAkfJiY pic.twitter.com/Vj9EmoJM9O – CONAGUA Climate (@conagua_clima) June 27, 2021

Tourism service providers have suspended their activities due to bad weather, some have collected their work materials to prevent them from being carried by the waves.

So far the State Protection System In coordination with the municipal units, they carry out tours of areas likely to be affected. However, it has not issued information related to the effects that Enrique has caused in the Colima territory.

If the weather forecast continues, it is expected that these meteorological conditions will prevail until Tuesday morning, when Enrique approaches the coast of Baja California Sur, however the Government of Colima through Civil protection, asks the population to take shelter at home and not go out if it is not necessary to do so.

The #SMNmx reports, through its accumulated precipitation maps, the maximum values ​​of #Rain registered during the last 24 hours. Learn about the data reported from yesterday Saturday June 26 to today Sunday 27 at: https://t.co/w7KUYjsWZK pic.twitter.com/yW4uBYXU9C – CONAGUA Climate (@conagua_clima) June 27, 2021

