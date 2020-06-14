Doctors apply a test in a stadium after the new outbreak of cases (STRINGER /)

China reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest daily figure since April, as Concerns grow about a possible resurgence of the epidemic in the country.

The National Health Commission announced that 36 of those cases were domestic infections in the capital, Beijing, where the registration of new cases has led to blockades in several residential neighborhoods.

In addition, the authorities closed a meat market in the city.

. reporters saw hundreds of police officers, many wearing masks and gloves, and dozens of paramilitary police deployed in the market.

New cases have raised concerns about the safety of the food supply chain, and some other markets in the city have also been closed.

Beijing’s market supervisory authorities have ordered a city-wide food safety inspection focused on fresh and frozen meat, poultry and fish in supermarkets and warehouses.

Nine nearby schools and kindergartens have been closed, and Beijing has delayed the return of students to primary schools.

In addition, two cases of local contamination were reported in Liaoning province.

Men shop around the new outbreak of coronavirus in China (.M0353 /)

These infections raise fears that the pandemic will reappear in China, where it erupted in December in the city of Wuhan (center). Authorities controlled the expansion with tight confinement, which rose as the infections subsided.

Since the virus was identified in China in December, an iron quarantine has allowed authorities to control the epidemic, according to government reports, but new cases of local contamination re-lit the warning lights.

The new focus was identified in southern Beijing, especially around the popular Xinfadi market, where meat and fish are offered, as well as legumes.

At least 11 residential neighborhoods close to the market have again adopted confinement and strict security measures, such as the closing of schools that had resumed classes.

A second wave is also feared in the United States, the country hardest hit by COVID-19 with 115,347 deaths, where several states that resumed activities in April recorded a significant number of new cases.

Until this Saturday, 129 people continue medical treatment for COVID-19, one of them in serious condition, although two more patients have been discharged. In total, 78,369 people have left the hospital after overcoming the disease, as reported by the country’s authorities.

People wear mask in China market (TINGSHU WANG /)

The agency has said that Mainland China has reported a total of 1,827 imported coronavirus cases of the 1,744 who have been discharged and 83 remain hospitalized.

In addition, it has reported that 3,358 people remain under observation doctor after having close contact with an infected patient, although 542 ended the same this Saturday.

During the last day, the authorities have transferred nine more asymptomatic cases, six of them imported. Thus, 103 asymptomatic people, of which 53 are foreigners, continue under medical observation.

Finally, they have indicated that Hong Hong has so far reported 1,109 coronavirus infections, including four deaths, while in Macao the number of positives has remained at 45. In total, 1,061 people in Hong Kong and 45 in Macao have been discharged after overcoming the coronavirus.

