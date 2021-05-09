Alert for variants of Covid-19 in Florida; there are 67 dead



Tourists this week on a beach in Miami Beach, Florida.

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Florida is the state with the highest incidence of variants of the covid-19 in the country, which soared to more than 11,800 cases and 67 deaths after spring break, which forced the city of Miami beach to close access roads and order tougher curfews to control the masses of tourists.

From 753 cases of the strains from the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa on March 14, there were 5,177 cases out of a total of five variants on April 15, to 9,248 on April 28 and more than 11,800 last Wednesday.

The figures are part of an analysis by the Sun Sentinel newspaper with official data requested from the Florida Department of Health, an agency that does not disclose the cases of the variants in the daily updates.

In the state only 1% of all cases are tested to determine if it is a variant, which means that the health consequences of the new strains can be much greater.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Florida remains the state with the highest incidence in the country in the analysis of three variants, the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7), with 3,510 cases, Brazil (P.1), 126, and South Africa (B. 1,351) 27.

The CDC also clarifies that these are sample numbers, not the total incidence of the new strains.

Florida is the fourth state in the country with the most deaths due to covid-19 after California, New York and Texas, and the third with the most cases after California and Texas.

More of 9.2 million people have been vaccinated so far in Florida, It was where 36,412 patients from covid-19 have died, out of a total of more than 2.2 million confirmed cases since March 1, 2020.

The United States reached more than 32.6 million confirmed cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and 580,851 deaths from the covid-19 disease this Friday, according to the independent count from Johns Hopkins University.

USA changed his strategy of vaccination due to a decrease in the rate of vaccination, where the average number of vaccines administered per day fell below two million on Saturday for the first time since March, according to an analysis of official data from The New York Times.

The number of vaccines supplied per day is still remarkable, but that drop has been enough for states like Florida, Texas and Ohio to have decided to close some of their mass vaccination centers.

What’s more, According to an analysis by CBS, up to 22 of the 50 US states this week asked the federal government for only a small fraction of the vaccines assigned to them based on their population.

Some states even held back from making requests for new vaccines. For example, this week, Arkansas for the first time did not ask the Executive for any dose because it has sufficient reserves, according to CBS.

The turnaround is notable, as many state governors accused Biden of not giving them enough vaccines when the immunization campaign began and asked for more.