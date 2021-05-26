Alert for strong electrical storm “like tornado” this afternoon and night in New York



Profile today and tomorrow.

Photo: Accuweather / Courtesy

Starting at 5 pm today, “very strong” thunderstorms are expected in the five boroughs of NYC that could last until after 10 pm, according to the latest weather forecast of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

After a sunny Wednesday, they forecast that the sky will start to cloud over the next few hours. The afternoon is already reporting high temperatures close to 90F (32C) with rising humidity.

High heat and humidity will lower air quality. The possibility of storms also has the potential to cause hail and damaging winds between 50 and 60 mph, News12 noted.

“A tornado could arise in NYC as a storm front hits the city (…) The city is under a dangerous weather outlook Wednesday, since an approaching cold front carries the possibility of severe thunderstorms that begin in the afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Hail and even an isolated tornado is also a possibility for NYC and points to the north and west, ”Patch.com summarized.

Rain could be a quarter of an inch, or even more if thunderstorms develop, according to the forecast. By contrast, tomorrow Thursday a mostly sunny sky is expected, with average temperature 82F (28C) in the day and no rainfall, en route to the Memorial Day long weekend, which is informally considered the beginning of summer in the US.

But on Friday the rain would return (69% chance) and also Saturday (60%), with a drop in temperature towards an average of 65F (18C). There is a better forecast for Sunday and Monday.

Weather updates can be found here and on the National Weather Service (NWS) NY website.

