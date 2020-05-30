Cybercriminals contact the victim through the same application from a personal number

The site specialized in cybersecurity WABetaInfo alerted to a new scam that emerged on WhatsApp, where criminals trick the victim into granting their verification key.

The scam consists of impersonating the technical service of the messaging application, which warns the victim to suspend the account indefinitely for an alleged illegitimate login, which is false.

Cybercriminals contact the victim through the same application from a personal number, which has the WhatsApp logo on your profile picture, are identified as part of the technical support of the application.

This is #FAKE. WhatsApp doesn’t message you on WhatsApp, and if they do (for global announcements, but it’s soooo rare), a green verified indicator is visible.

WhatsApp never asks your data or verification codes. @ WhatsApp should ban this account. 😅 https://t.co/nnOehPL8Ca – WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 27, 2020

They threaten an alleged indefinite suspension and ask the user for the verification code from your account to avoid action.

The verification code is the six digits of WhatsApp that they are sent by SMS to identify users.

With this code users they can take over the account, or unsubscribe.

Security specialists highlight WhatsApp does not write users from personal numbers and that the only official communication is the one made through its verified means.

