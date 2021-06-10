Alert for rain and hail in these 10 municipalities of CDMX

MEXICO CITY.- The Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of Mexico City (SGIRPC) activated Yellow Alert in 10 municipalities.

Through his Twitter account he detailed that it is about Azcapotzalco, Cuauhtémoc, Coyoacán, Benito Juárez, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztacalco, Iztapalapa, Tláhuac, Venustiano Carranza and Xochimilco.

In these districts, a fall of between 15 and 29 millimeters is expected, hail, and gusts of wind of 50 to 59 kilometers per hour.

The C5 of Mexico City indicated that this Wednesday afternoon light rain is registered in Cuauhtémoc, Venustiano Carranza, Iztacalco, Azcapotzalco, Miguel Hidalgo, Coyoacán, Tlalpan, Iztapalapa and Milpa Alta.

While in Xochimilco it is moderate and in Tláhuac and Gustavo A. Madero it is strong.

Users of social networks report hail fall in districts such as Coyoacán.

For the course of this afternoon, rains with electrical activity and hail fall are forecast in some regions, due to the development of two storm zones.

