Alert for possible fall in New York of Chinese space debris of 21 tons

A massive chunk of space junk from China is circling planet Earth unpredictably and debris could rain down on New York or another US metropolitan area in the next few days. scientists warned yesterday.

The object of 21 tons is the central stage of one of the largest rockets in China, the Long March 5B, which launched the first module for that country’s space station, Space News reported.

When the core component was separated from the rest of the rocket, the remaining part was supposed to take a predetermined path that would send it tumbling into the ocean. But instead it is orbiting unpredictably.

There are several possible places where debris surviving re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere could collapse, including New York, Madrid and Beijing in the northern hemisphere; Y southern Chile and Wellington (New Zealand), in the southern hemisphere, the media reported.

Its exact landing is impossible to predict due to its current speed, completing Earth’s orbit every 90 minutes. The most likely result will be that it will fall in the ocean or in inhabited regions, They represent a large part of the projected range.

The American astronomer Jonathan McDowell has been reporting on his Twitter account and detailed that large pieces are likely to be destroyed by intense heat during reentry to Earth, but the smallest ones can reach the ground.

“I think by current standards it is unacceptable to let it re-enter uncontrollably,” he warned. “Since 1990, no more than 10 tons has been deliberately left in orbit to re-enter uncontrollably.”

However, the Long March 5B section is significantly larger than that of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, which allegedly caused debris to fall in a farmer’s field in Washington state last month.

Chinese space officials activated the Long March 5B carrier rocket last week at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in the southern province of Hainan Island, state broadcaster CCTV said. It carried modules for the country’s first permanent space station, due to be completed around 2022, the New York Post noted.

