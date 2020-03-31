Workers who continue to work reported that they are not granted protective measures for their health such as gloves, antibacterial gel or face masks.

Dozens of domestic workers have been unjustifiedly fired in recent days due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, warned Andrea Santiago Páramo, coordinator of the Work at Home Cause at the Nosotrxs foundation.

Interviewed in the context of International Day of Domestic Workers, which is commemorated on March 30, the foundation received the complaints through the social network page “My work counts”, where the victims exposed their testimonies, where they explain what consider abuse by their employers.

The activist noted that many have been fired without compensation, others were sent to rest without pay and they are told that they will be called “until further notice” as the health crisis passes.

In one of the messages on the page “My work counts”, dated March 25, it can be read that one of those affected was fired after working for 12 years with a retired military anesthesiologist and “today he just told me not to go tomorrow because of the situation we’re going through, to which I told him to go ahead a few weeks and later he would replace them, to which he said no. “

In the message, the worker, originally from Puebla, asked for a fair liquidation.

Furthermore, there are other workers who continue to workBut employers do not give them protective measures for their health to prevent the spread of Covid-19, such as giving them gloves, antibacterial gel or face masks, said the activist.

“They continue to be one of the population groups most affected, especially since most of them do not have social security,” said Santiago Páramo.

In case they get the virus, they will not be able to access health serviceshe indicated.

Domestic workers are channeled with the Federal Attorney for Labor Defense so they can file their complaint by phone or with the National Union of Domestic Workers who can provide legal advice, he concluded. (Ntx)