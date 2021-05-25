Alert for Hispanic teenager missing 8 days ago in Brooklyn

NYPD is asking for help from the community in locating Elizabeth Hiraldo, a 13-year-old who disappeared more than a week ago.

Hiraldo was Last seen on Monday, May 17 at approximately 11:30 pm at your home in W. 11th St, Brooklyn. The next day she was reported missing, Pix11 reported.

Authorities say the young Hispanic woman is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. That night he was wearing a T-shirt, jeans and sneakers, all white, police said. No further details were available on the possible circumstances of her disappearance.

Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.