Alert for heavy rains! ‘Enrique’ becomes a category 1 hurricane

MEXICO CITY.- At 04:00 hours this Saturday, Tropical Storm Enrique intensified to a category I hurricane, while moving south of the coasts of Colima.

The cloud bands of this system produce heavy and torrential rains over the west and south of the country.

Enrique is located 225 kilometers southwest of Punta San Telmo, Michoacán and 260 kilometers south of Manzanillo, Colina.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) maintains the prevention zone from Zihuatanejo, Guerrero to Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco and a surveillance zone from Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco to San Blas, Nayarit.

Enrique is moving west-northwest at a speed of 13 kilometers per hour with maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour and gusts of 150 kilometers per hour.

Enrique could become a Category 2 hurricane on Sunday while out at sea, parallel to the Mexican coast.

