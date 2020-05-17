The Institute for the Protection of Bank Savings (IPAB) detected an apocryphal website with a web address https://www.gob-ipab.mx/, which was created on May 13, 2020, and which used images without authorization officers alluding to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit and the IPAB, through which information is disseminated to carry out the sale of vehicles, materials, supplies and other items not related to the regular activities of the IPAB. Read: Sener manages to stop renewable energy in Mexico

Items illegally offered for sale at the bogus site include: cars, trucks, backhoes, bulldozers, motor graders, front loaders, construction materials, truck tractors, skid steers, and crawler tractors.

Appearance of the false page where vehicles are offered.

For this reason, the IPAB informs the general public that these operations are not promoted or endorsed by the IPAB, and that the content of this page and the operations offered therein could constitute fraud for the participants.

He added that he will proceed to denounce such acts constituting crime before the corresponding authorities and requests the general population to report in the same way any internet page, social media profile and information disseminated through other unofficial digital media that make illegal use and improper use of the image and name of the IPAB to carry out activities such as those described.

It is also reported that those affected may file their complaint with the Cyber ​​Investigations and Technological Operations Unit of the Criminal Investigation Agency, attached to the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (https://www.gob.mx/fgr and to 800 phones -0085-400, 55-5346-0000 and 088), or before the specialized areas in cyber crime of the Attorney General’s Office of its corresponding federal entity.

Lastly, the IPAB makes its official communication and contact media and channels available, such as its institutional website www.gob.mx/ipab, as well as its telephone number 55 5209 5500, ext. 7995.

