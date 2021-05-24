Alert for dangerous increase of ticks in the United States

The tick season began in March, but the increased presence of these parasitic arachnids in the United States intensifies between May and July, due to humidity and the rainy season.

Goudarz Molaei He runs the tick testing and surveillance program at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station and in recent days made an expedition to a wooded area, where he got an alarming surprise: more than 200 parasites in his special suit.

“(It was) quite unnerving,” he told The Washington Post. “We have to be extremely vigilant… We are going to have an above-average tick activity this year“.

The report adds that the coronavirus pandemic has pushed people to seek “adventure” in wooded areas, which is a good form of recreation and exercise, but this increases the encounter with ticks, which can spreading various diseases to pets and people, including Lyme, related to arthritis, heart and neurological problems.

This arachnid can be found practically in any wooded area, in states of California, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, among others.

Michael Bentley, entomologist and director of training and education for the National Pest Management Association, urged vigilance.

“Everyone has taken advantage of being outside, which is great,” Bentley said. “It’s kind of a perfect storm of all these different conditions that could put people at greater risk of finding ticks than in previous years.”

Another expert consulted, Grace Marx, Medical epidemiologist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), indicated that the investigations have received more samples of this species, since years ago about 50 were received, but now the number reaches 800.

Most dangerous diseases were reported to be spread by black-legged or deer ticks, which are reddish-brown in color. They are found practically throughout the country, although with a greater presence in the Midwest.

Although tick expert Dr. Thomas Mather, who collaborates with Pets.org, points out that the season is virtually all seasons, extra care should be taken in the spring and summer due to the humidity.

“By 2021, Forecasters predict warm weather months in the US…. as tick populations are likely to be larger than usual and that the climatic conditions can put the ticks near people ”, he warned.