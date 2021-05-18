Alert due to increase in deaths due to extended working hours

The World Health Organization warns that long work hours are killing hundreds of people each year. According to the study published in the scientific journal Environmental International, deaths from heart disease linked to extended work hours grew by 42% between 2000 and 2016. Stroke episodes grew by 19% in that period. The study refers to people who worked 55 hours a week or even more, something that severely compromised their health. In 2016, men accounted for the vast majority of these deaths, and older age was also a determining factor.