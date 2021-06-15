Alert due to high temperatures in Chihuahua and Tamaulipas

CHIHUAHUA

The State Coordination for Civil Protection (CEPC) alerted the population to the presence of high temperatures in most of Chihuahua, which will even reach 49 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperatures are recorded in the border cities of Ojinaga and Ciudad Juárez, as well as in Chihuahua, as well as gusts of winds greater than 55 kilometers per hour (km / h) in the north, west, southwest and northeast of the state.

He announced that among the highest temperatures recorded during Sunday, June 13, Urique stood out with 46.3 ° C, Ojinaga 40.9 ° C, Janos 40.5 ° C, Chínipas 39.8 ° C, and Ahumada 39.2 ° C.

Likewise, isolated rains are expected for this Tuesday in Ciudad Juárez, Moris and Aldama, which could be accompanied by electric shocks and hail fall.

Dust collectors are expected in highway sections, mainly in the Juárez-Junction Ley Seis de Enero, the CEPC warned.

Meanwhile, in Tamaulipas the high temperatures that have affected much of the state will extend until this Thursday and will continue to register temperatures of 37 to 40 degrees Celsius, adding a thermal sensation of between 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.

A natural phenomenon affects the northern area such as Nuevo Laredo, Guerrero, Miguel Alemán, Camargo, Díaz Ordaz and Mier with an outdoor climate of up to 42 degrees.

With regard to municipalities in the central area such as Victoria, Güémez, Padilla, the thermal sensation in recent days has been between 40 and 43 degrees.

A similar situation faces the south-central zone such as Soto la Marina, Abasolo, Jiménez.

The National Meteorological Service reported that it is a heat wave and that the drowning will last until this Thursday.

In the case of the municipality of Victoria, municipal Civil Protection personnel urged the population to take extreme precautions due to high temperatures and avoid illnesses such as acute diarrhea, sunburn and heat stroke.

jcs