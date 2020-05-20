Mexico City.- Exposing many people to become infected with SARS-CoV-2 at the same time, as has been proposed by convening group meetings, is counterproductive at this time, as the virus and how it behaves in the population is not yet fully known. , and there is no medicine for its control, alerted Gabriela García Pérez, from the Faculty of Medicine of UNAM.

Given the current pandemic of COVID-19, paying attention to these types of calls is dangerous for the population, for the health system and even for governments, since in Mexico we are at the highest peak of infection and if there are many cases, there will be capacity to provide medical care for all, he stressed.

The head of the Molecular Microbiology Laboratory, FM Department of Microbiology and Parasitology, said that little is still known about coronavirus disease, and it is unknown whether those who have improved have immunity and for how long it could be effective.

Group or “herd” immunity occurs when individuals from a healthy population join with others infected with a virus to create immunity. The contagion meetings have already been held in certain places: some mothers bring their children with a child with chickenpox or measles to acquire the disease, since it is thought that at an early age the risk is lower, he exemplified.

However, inoculation of the virulently modified or attenuated infectious agent can be given with vaccines in a safer and more controlled manner to induce immunity.

“When a large part of the population is reached to immunize them with a vaccine, they will no longer be infected with the same virus, even if they are exposed again, or at least the infection will be much milder if it occurs,” he stressed.

He explained that when a microorganism is completely new to the immune system, it takes time for our body to have an effective response to control infection, and depending on that response, the virus can be devastating, depending on its virulence.

From SARS-CoV-2 every day something new is learned through analysis, studies and observations of the infection and its behavior in the human body and among the affected population.

“In the United Kingdom, it was proposed to give passbooks to those who had already recovered so that they could transit and make their daily lives, but when seeing the response of different individuals in various regions of the world, immunity was not guaranteed,” he said.

Other virus experiences

García Pérez stressed that although there is some knowledge of the new coronavirus and some experiences with previous infections such as SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), in 2002-2003, and MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome), in 2012, much remains to be done. understand. “Scientists are working to understand these diseases and produce vaccines, but it has not been successful.”

SARS-CoV-2 had the ability to quickly adapt to humans and the transmission is very effective, so that has allowed it to spread globally, he said.

In addition, the clinical manifestations depend on the condition of the people: in those who suffer from heart conditions, diabetes or obesity, the consequences may be more serious. “In that sense, in Mexico there is concern about the high rate of obesity and diabetes, and this population must be much more careful to avoid infections.”

Finally, the UNAM researcher asked to comply with the health recommendations. “Much remains to be known, but progress is great; This encourages us to have at least one effective medicine as soon as possible to mitigate this situation. Our greatest hope is a safe and efficient vaccine, to induce adequate immunity against SARS-CoV-2 ”.

