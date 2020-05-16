Chronicle: Alert parents, the children are escaping you. The consequences when a little one leaves without supervision could be fatal. A Latin mother is already paying the price for her mistake and her excuse of being the victim of marital infidelity did not help her.

In recent days, at least five children of Hispanic descent have been found wandering around neighborhoods and on busy streets in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area.

The most recent of these cases occurred on August 13, when a little boy of just four was hanging around a Cobb County mobile home complex.

People who found him circled the neighborhood a thousand times looking for his parents, but had no luck, so they found themselves needing to call 911.

The police arrived at the scene immediately and began another search, which led them to the whereabouts of the minor’s mother, to several streets from where he was found.

When the authorities found Laura Cruz, 23, they realized that she had fallen asleep after arriving completely intoxicated at her home. Beside him lay an even younger boy.

The patrollers tried to wake her up, but had no luck due to her high state of intoxication, according to the preliminary report.

The police informed the press that all the doors of the home were unlocked, which obviously made it easier for the minor to escape.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: How to act if ‘La Migra’ knocks on your door: emergency plan to be prepared

The uniformed men also reported that there was a complete mess in the house: dirty clothes thrown everywhere, as well as food remains and many roaches everywhere.

When they finally managed to come to her senses, the young woman was arrested on the spot and charged with child neglect and for behaving dangerously towards a child.

“The woman said that she had been drunk like never before because she discovered that her husband was being unfaithful to her,” police sources reported.

Her excuse was not enough to get her released, but instead she was transferred to the local prison, where a state judge bailed her more than $ 11,000.

Her children, meanwhile, were temporarily taken by the state and sent to a medical center for evaluation. It is unknown what was the result of the analyzes carried out on them.