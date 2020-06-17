Pandemic cut-off could infect the entire organization

We must know the best way to deal with staff cuts and survive in the process. This great global health and economic crisis will leave a trail of learning of a personal, family, social, organizational and governmental nature.

Let us reduce risks to guarantee efficient separation of personnel

The COVID19 Pandemic and now the « Economic Pandemic », together with irresponsible and indifferent rulers, the loss of jobs and the closure of companies, has generated enormous volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity (VUCA) in the world of organizations. of all dimensions: micro, SMEs and large companies, so we will conclude this year 2020 facing a « Pandemic of Cuts of Personnel ».

Associated with this pandemic adversity, there will also be a necessary business reconfiguration as a result of the mandatory confinement and disclosure of the benefits of digital technology in times of pandemic in the particularity of the Home Office, which would have to come sooner or later, consequently will impact employment with the so-called « New Normality and a new world of dual communication » in a forced reconversion of processes and redefinition of profiles. And it will be necessary to be very careful since in the cut of personnel there is always a great risk of cutting wrongly.

Is the cut in staff irreparable?

Let’s do it in time and form avoiding falling into an amputation when losing talent; It is required to make deep organizational changes productive, preventing the generation of legal and organizational problems in a socially sensitive issue that could lead to inevitable and severe market punishment.

Let us give ourselves the opportunity, at least, to know the practice of outplacement that will give us the strategies and reasoning to face at this time and with good judgment when “Monster of the cut of personnel”; these are times of a health, economic and most likely social pandemic, and outplacement offers 5 actions to reduce the impact of staff cuts on organizations

« The ogre awakens and demoralizes your collaborators causing all kinds of emotional fears throughout the organizations »

With Outplacement the penalties are less

Let’s make use of one of the best HR practices that will allow us to know how to face organizational transformations in the face of complex social dynamics; Employment is a vital form of social, economic, and psychological connection in our culture, so dismissal generates economic and psychological damage, not only in those who leave, but also in the families and productivity of the people who leave. they are when they see co-workers leave, more if they are mistreated.

The Outplacement (OPC)

It is a practice that presents a very well established methodology, however, there is the flexibility to design appropriate strategies and actions for each case and that is the task of the experts in this matter.

The practice of Outplacement, not only applies to people who are going to unlink (Dismissal), which basically have to be notified and trained for their reintegration to a job in another organization, there are a variety of services to provide within this practice for different profiles and different purposes in the separation.

Who does this HR practice involve?

The OPC visualizes the affected organization in a holistic (comprehensive) way through its Stakeholders, which, for the purposes of OPC, are the parties affected and involved in any company, (could be a SME or large company), and which we divide into:

Internal, which are those who enjoy the benefits and participate in the generation of company resources. See graph.

External those who contribute or benefit with products and services to the company. See graph.

In an OPC process, the Stakeholders directly involved and affected are the ones who are not linked or dismissed, and when their time comes, the retirees can also be trained through the OPC methodology, as well as the collaborators who will remain after the cut in personal, with whom you will have to work a lot regarding your new tasks and motivation.

OPC objectives

These are aimed at avoiding risks and guaranteeing efficient and humane separation of personnel and here are some reasons to resort to the OPC.

Risks present in a separation of personnel

Due to the lessons we have experienced, one of the most damaging risks is and will be not asking the questions and not having the correct answers to size and design the « Strategies when faced with the challenge of mitigating the inevitable massive layoff of personnel », namely: Communication, Separation, Retention and Continuity and that aligned will lead us to have successful results.

And after the cuts, what will we do?

If in an environment of enormous volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity, known as VUCA, and after an unfortunate cut in staff, we have privileged the continuity of the business operation, now we will have to turn to see that transformation, towards the “New Normal” issue that reaches even on a personal level.

Each company will have to take this experience seriously and will carry out its risk analysis, especially when it comes to returning to the office. With this risk approach, the key questions are, among others:

Can I continue to operate as I am currently doing?

What is my opportunity cost for operating « remotely »?

What are the risks that I am immersed in?

Reflection

A massive cut-back program carries a sense of corporate social responsibility with the dignity of man and organizations in their employment relationship.

For no reason should we forget the sense of survival, we cannot afford to lose companies, mainly SMEs and their important generation of employment: « The issue of personal untying, due to its scope, is the responsibility of senior management that cannot be delegated » We are going to do it with « Social Responsibility » and a great sense of « Employer Brand ». We can affirm that knowing thoroughly and applying with good judgment the practice of outplacement can become the vaccine always desired in any pandemic.

Note: We give you a cordial invitation to a Free webinar Thursday, June 25 at 5:00 p.m. with the theme Disconnection of Personnel in times of Health and Economic Crises, please register in advance; the day of the event there will be a reminder.

And please remember « The curve is not so flat » so we do not let our guard down and continue with the #PowerfulDon’tGo and the #Stay at home.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299