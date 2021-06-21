ALERT! | Beware of scams and counterfeit products on Amazon’s ‘Prime Day’

June 21, 2021

0

Amazon celebrates its Prime Day this June 21 and 22, two of the most anticipated days by online shopping enthusiasts subscribed to the service. Some are revving their engines for a shopping marathon and others are preparing to mislead consumers through scams and counterfeit products.

Amazon spokeswoman Eileen Hards said the company is “ready and excited” for “Prime Day.” Just as they prepare to fill orders, they also warn with alerts to avoid falling into scams or fraud, both when buying on the site, and after placing an order.

Here are some recommendations for you to make the most of the super offers:

If you are going to buy a product, especially electronic or for children / babies, first visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission site (www.cpsc.gov) and do a search for warnings. defects. After placing your order be careful. Some scammers take advantage of these sales events to pose as Amazon workers and may call you and send you messages assuring you that your account or order has a problem asking for personal information. Do not provide your credit card or Amazon account number, or open links that are not from the same company. Go directly to your profile and there check if you have any messages. Remember that Amazon does not ask for payments over the phone, or off-site. If the price is too good to be true, it is usually because it is not. If you suspect that it may be a counterfeit product, think carefully before buying it, because you could lose your money or risk your health if it were a product for internal consumption.

With information from Telemundo 51

0