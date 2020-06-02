New research by the New York Times examined millions of anonymous data from users’ phones where their location could be tracked 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and according to the report, this could allow the government, if it buys the data, track protesters to their homes.

The American newspaper carried out an investigation by Stuart A. Thompson and Charlie Warzel explaining several things that we already know, but of which we are still unable to measure their consequences. The main one, we are giving information to applications to collect our movements when we agree to share the information and until now, there is no law that prohibits the sale of the same or that prevents the government from requesting that data for any purpose. Thus in the United States, as in Mexico and various parts of the world.

We also recommend: Detect pirated antennas on the CDMX that steal information from your phone

According to the terrifying start of the New York Times opinion piece:

“Every minute of every day in every part of the planet, dozens of companies, largely unregulated, little scrutinized, record the movements of tens of millions of people with mobile phones and store the information in giant data files. The Times Privacy Project obtained one of those files, by far the largest and most sensitive file ever reviewed by journalists. It contains more than 50 billion location pings from the phones of more than 12 million Americans as they traveled through several major cities, including Washington, New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. ”

The multi-month investigation found that the collected data file covers the location of people in almost every neighborhood, block, and trailer both in Alenxandria, Vrigina, as well as in luxury towers in Manhattan. This means that there are companies that know where you are all the time.

Explains the article:

“A search yielded more than a dozen people visiting the Playboy Mansion, some overnight. Without much effort we saw visitors to the properties of Johnny Depp, Tiger Woods and Arnold Schwarzenegger, indefinitely connecting the device owners to the residences. ”

One of the most interesting things is that the data collected does not come from any giant tech company (if you don’t imagine what it would have been found), but from a location data company, one of many that silently collects data, using software that slides through phone apps of anything. This is not new, it was already known, there are investigations from other newspapers where the same topic is followed up, but never before has any medium analyzed such data, according to research.

The article gives as an example the surveillance of the Chinese government through telephones, however, considers that this is an evident manifestation of control, because the fact of not living a political regime like the Asian does not imply that the US government (or the Mexican) cannot be watched in the same way. It’s just a matter of the government deciding to buy those databases, because as the NYT explains:

“Today, it is perfectly legal to collect and sell all this information. In the United States, as in most of the world, no federal law limits what has become a vast and lucrative human tracking trade. Only the company’s internal policies and the decency of individual employees prevent those with access to the data, for example, from stalking a separated spouse or selling the night journey of an intelligence officer to a hostile foreign power. ”

We know the statement sounds alarming, and it is. Stuart A. Thompson himself, editor of the article, warned on his Twitter account that in these times the government could track the location of the protesters in the United States if it wanted.

careful !! if you protest you can be tracked using your phone. we know because examined a huge “anonymous” dataset on smartphone movements and were able to follow protestors back to their homeshttps: //t.co/U6hVTTI9WU pic.twitter.com/ae8sZbi91r – stuart andrew thompson (@stuartathompson) June 1, 2020

This is just a taste of the special New York Times article, which is worth reading carefully.

.