We have already told you about the false promotions that circulate on WhatsApp and they affirm that, if you register and forward the message you will get all kinds of benefits, gasoline, free subscriptions to music and video platforms, gift cards, among others.

The last one states that you will get free beer The cybersecurity company ESET warned of a malicious campaign that is circulating through WhatsApp in which the identity of the Heineken beer brand is supplanted and tries to take advantage of the situation that is experienced as a result of the pandemic in several countries.

Using the slogan “Stay home,” the hoax invites users to participate in a bogus promotion that promises free beer to those who meet certain requirements.

Of course by clicking the user does not enter the official Heineken page, what’s more, the site doesn’t even include the name of the beer brand in the URL.

Another point that should draw the attention of users is that the effective date or details of the country to which the promotion is directed are not specified.

If a user enters the link, they are asked to answer a short questionnaire in order to participate. Once the questions are finished, the campaign requires the victim to share the promotion with at least 20 WhatsApp contacts or groups to obtain the prize.

“With this modus operandi, cybercriminals not only ensure they continue to distribute the scam, but also seek to lower the suspicions of users when receiving the message from an acquaintance,” said Luis Lubeck, Computer Security Specialist at ESET Latin America.

Once the victim shares the message with their contacts, a redirect occurs in order to install an adware on the user’s device.

“In the event that the victim does not have reliable protection technology to indicate when a site is of dubious reputation, the user, using his browser, will receive unwanted advertising on a regular basis,” added Lubeck. ESET’s recommendation to Users when they receive these types of ads is to perform a Google search for more information about the alleged benefit.

In addition to avoiding clicking on suspicious links, even if they were sent by a known contact. And, of course, install a reliable security solution on each of the devices used and connected to the Internet, including mobile devices.

