The National Coordination of Scholarships for Welfare Benito Juárez alerted the upper-middle-level students to a false call that seeks to illegally collect personal data.

A “Benito Juárez Scholarship Payment Form” is being circulated, made with images taken from institutional social networks, in which a full name, cell phone, email, registration and group are requested, with the promise of sending the payment order via email for students to collect their scholarship.

⚠️ FALSE INFORMATION ⚠️ There is a form on social networks that aims to collect information and personal data, with which crimes such as identity theft could be committed. The form is AWAY from # BecasBenitoJuárez Take care of your information! Share pic.twitter.com/zLBjKiMC7c – BecasBenito (@BecasBenito)

May 6, 2020

This request for personal data is made in a Google form (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd2VNBNKq1vEPyzNw2A1Qed261X-5CShxaMdPJTMjxiXXfMYQ/viewform) unrelated to the platforms used by CNBBBJ and the institutional website.

The Coordination recalled that personal data is not collected through any public portal.

“We reiterate that our means of communication with the scholarship recipients continues to be through educational institutions, and we do not collect personal data on any digital portal for public use, so we deny that it is an official communication. The theft of personal information may be used to commit other crimes, including extortion and cyber fraud, so we encourage scholars to review the origin of the information and not to believe in false news, “he said.

The authority highlighted that any notice and information regarding the payment of scholarships will be notified on official social networks, Facebook: National Coordination of Scholarships for Well-being Benito Juárez Oficial; Twitter: @BecasBenito.

