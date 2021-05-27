Aleksandra Krunic gets the place for the next phase after winning in the qualifying round

05/27/2021

On at 17:45 CEST

Serbia Aleksandra krunic, number 212 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Roland-Garros by 6-2 and 6-3 in one hour and nineteen minutes to Olga Govortsova, Belarusian tennis player, number 138 of the WTA. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to participate in the Roland-Garros tournament.

The match data show that the Serbian player managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, obtained a 46% first serve, did not commit any double fault, and managed to win 72% of the service points. As for the Belarusian player, she managed to break serve once, had 73% first serve, committed 6 double faults and managed to win 46% of service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is a pre-qualification phase that tennis players with the lowest rankings have to pass to enter the official tournament. During this part of the competition, in particular, a total of 128 players face each other. Likewise, it takes place from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air.