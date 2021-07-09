Aleksander Ceferin will not support the celebration of another multi-venue Eurocup

07/09/2021 at 6:37 PM CEST

Paula B. Navarro

The President of UEFA, Aleksander ceferin has assured in an interview for BBC Sport that “no” will support the celebration of another European Championship with venues in many countries, like the current one, since he considers that it is not fair for the players or for the fans.

Euro 2020 has been held in 11 cities: London, Glasgow, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Saint Petersburg, Seville, Munich, Baku, Rome, Bucharest and Budapest. The venue for this Sunday’s semi-final and final between England and Italy is London, at Wembley. Although the multi-site was an attractive idea, in practice it forced some teams and fans to fly to farthest places on the continent, like Baku, representing a logistical nightmare.

Hence, the UEFA president has supported the idea that a Europe with several venues should not be produced again. “I would not support it anymore. It is too great a challenge. In a way, it is not correct that some teams have to travel more than 10,000 kilometers, while others only have to travel 1000, “he told BBC Sport.

“It’s not fair to the fans, that they had to be in Rome one day and in Baku the next, which is a four and a half hour flight. We had to travel a lot, to countries with different jurisdictions, different currencies, countries in the European Union and outside the European Union, so it was not easy, “he said.

The Wales team is a clear example of this logistical nightmare, they played twice in Baku before flying to Rome for their final group match and to Amsterdam for the round of 16. The defender Chris Gunter criticizes UEFA for format, describing the tournament as a “joke” on his Instagram profile. “Every country had fans wherever it went, (not Wales) apart from the 350 who broke state regulations and emptied their bank accounts to be there, you and we deserved more from this prank tournament “said the player after his elimination in the round of 16 against Denmark.

The idea that this Eurocup had several venues came from former UEFA president Michel Platini as a celebration of the 60th anniversary of the tournament. “It was a format that was decided before I took office and I respect that. It’s an interesting idea, but it’s difficult to implement and I don’t think we’ll do it again“Ceferin explained.

Despite being against this idea, Ceferin believes that this has been a Euro “special”. “I will remember it as the beginning of normality and the return of the fans. I have never seen a Euro as dramatic as this, with great games and surprising results,” he stressed.

Aleksander Ceferin also recalled the “Terrifying” moment of the collapse of Danish Christian Erikson after suffering a cardiac arrest in the first game of his national team against Finland. “We were all completely shocked, but somehow it was good that it happened in a high-level soccer game because the paramedics were there in 20 seconds and that saved his life,” he said.

“Thank God he’s fine. It was important to show respect for him and the team of doctors, who reacted fantastically. I have seen the Danish players come together even more after that incident, they also reacted to the incident in a fantastic way, especially the captain, Simon Kjaer, and I must say that I was touched by their reaction, “concluded the UEFA president.

The venue that has been chosen for the Euro 2024 has been Germany, who has managed to prevail over Turkey in the bidding process, the matches will be played in 10 cities. The last major football tournament to be held in this country was the 2006 World Cup.