Aleksander Ceferin – Gazprom: expands its millionaire agreement

UEFA has reached an agreement with the largest Russian company, Gazprom, to expand your collaboration to extreme levels. The energy company, which was already a sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, will become the main sponsor of the next two European Cups, as well as in the next two Leagues of Nations signing a link until 2024. In addition to the major tournaments, the pact includes the sponsorship of the final phase of the Futsal Champions League and the Youth League, also until 2024.

The economic terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, although the amount promises to be historic for an operation in which the Russian giant ensures its presence at all UEFA events, thus showing its support for the organization’s president, Aleksander Ceferin. Slovenian lived difficult moments with the creation of the Super League, but with this rain of millions he hopes to be able to satisfy all the parties involved in European football.

Ceferin has never hidden a close relationship with Russia and all its surroundings. Since his first steps in the family law firm, the lawyer has maintained great ties with this country to the point of standing up for them when the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) demanded a veto the headquarters of the Eurocup to Saint Petersburg, curiously the city where the headquarters of Gazprom is located.

WADA’s request was based on a measure against Russia for having provided manipulated data as a collaborator of an alleged mass doping among its athletes. Ceferin put himself in profile before that request and even praised how the country chaired by Vladimir Putin carried out the 2018 World Cup. “It was perfectly organized and I am sure that you are capable of organizing the best events,” he said.

In the last season, UEFA fell to 407.6 million in sponsorship income due to the impact of the pandemic. Ceferin hopes that sheikhs and oligarchs can help him redirect the latent crisis in European football, although these dangerous friendships are frowned upon by many institutions.