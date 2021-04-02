Aleksandar Rakić thinks of the controversial Jon Jones-UFC

| Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

Aleksandar Rakić (14-2) is one of the fittest light heavyweights in the UFC and is looking to be a World Champion. He is not going to fight for the title in his next fight but a third victory in a row would help him a lot in that goal. While, Jon Jones (26-1) continues his controversy with the company on his way to making his heavyweight debut.

Jon Jones vs. UFC, Aleksandar Rakić thinks

Let’s see what “Rocket” had to say when asked about this controversy in his interview with Fanatics View:

«You are right, they should pay you. He did an incredible job in the light heavyweight division. He defended the title, I don’t know, 13 times? Basically, he never lost a fight. And now everyone wants to see him at heavyweight. I understand Jon completely«.

Rakić also commented on the possibility that finally Jones did not compete for the title of the heaviest division:

“If this fight doesn’t happen, I think they will make a rematch between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis. And if they do it will be a great fight«.

As for your next fight for now Aleksandar Rakić’s new opponent has not been confirmed but he will be one of the top 5 fighters in the 205-pound division.