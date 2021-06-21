Aleksandar Rakic ​​envisions future 205-pound title fight

| Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

Aleksandar Rakic ​​thinks he fits well stylistically with UFC 205-pound champion Jan Blachowicz, and says “it’s going to be a very good fight.”

Rakic ​​is coming off a decision win over Thiago Santos at UFC 259, the same night that Blachowicz defeated Israel Adesanya to defend the UFC light heavyweight title. Blachowicz will face No. 1 contender Glover Teixeira in his next title defense at UFC 266 in September, but Rakic ​​and Jiri Prochazka are just behind Teixeira in the title landscape, and Blachowicz is well aware that both young fighters are rapidly moving up their belts.

Speaking to James Lynch, Rakic ​​has said that he thinks he suits the champion very well, and believes that their speed will end up making the difference if they face each other.

«I think stylistically it would fit better (with Blachowicz) than with Thiago. I’m the fastest in the division. My reaction and my movements, I have been in the sport for many (years). I started kickboxing when I was 13 years old. I had my first fight when I was 14 years old. In my first match, I fought with 68kgs (150lbs). This movement and this speed are always in my backpack. I always have it thereRakic ​​said.

“Of course, It’s going to be a tough fight, a tough battle, but I’m getting better every day. I am training and I have a great team behind me. We work on every detail. The last camp, the quality of the camp behind me is amazing. After each sparring session, we record all the rounds of sparring, we sit together at night and watch the sparring. “ «For example, the fighting coach or the hitting coach, if you see something we could do better, the next day we work on it. The details. After every fight looks better version of Aleksandar Rakic. More fighting intelligence, better form, calmer. It’s just a matter of time until the knockout or submission hits. I’m working really hard on this and I think it’s going to be a really good fight, me and Jan.

