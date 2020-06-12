Alejandro Zertuche Fuentes Source: Courtesy

There is a story that has positioned itself as one of the most interesting in human survival of the last decades. A plane crash in 1972 in the Andes. The survivors not only had to face the fear of death at the moment the plane fell, they would have to do it for 72 more days.

Carlos Páez, who can tell us about this experience today, tells us that there was a key moment when they had to make an important decision. This happened when they heard the news on the radio in which they reported that they would stop looking for them and wait until the thaw, months later, to find their remains.

Nicolich, who was the one who listened to the radio, decided to share it as good news, since from that moment they would have to get ahead with their own resources. Carlos says “That day we began to live and we stopped surviving. Because surviving is waiting for someone to come looking for you. But when you become the helmsman of his own destiny, history changes and that day changed ”.

How can we take advantage of this learning today for what we are facing? Are we really doing something to live or are we focusing on survival? Are we creating a new story or are we looking for return to normal? Our decisions today are relevant to the future.

We are facing the opportunity to make the decision to live and stop surviving, since from there we will be building what is coming. Survival puts us in competition all the time. It is fighting to stay alive instead of living together to advance to a new future. The “Survivors” from the Andes they would not have told us the story if they had fought to survive. I have always believed that you have to live one day at a time, but it will depend on where you live it so that we can jump over the predictable future and, thus, be able to create a new history.

Surviving separates us and living unites us. Therefore surviving is exclusive and living is inclusive. Surviving makes us observe ourselves with different skin color and social status, separates those who think they know with those who have not had the opportunity to learn and makes man different from woman. Surviving paralyzes us outward and makes us selfish, leaving us as mere spectators in the face of mistreatment of others, as long as they don’t mess with you. In the end, we can see that we have spent all these years in survival mode outlining territories to define what belongs to each one, when we live on a planet that can give life to all of us.

Today we constantly hear that difficult situations are coming for our lives in economic and social impact issues What are we doing about it? What decisions are we making to build something new? If we continue in survival mode, there will only be the desire to shield ourselves to this predictable future since we will be creating it automatically unconsciously.

If we look at ourselves in self-reference, we can see that everything that is happening in Mexico and the world is showing us our separation and continuous competition. It is not easy to observe it since, when we are polarized in some subject, we look for culprits to flee from Our responsibility. The result of this collective creation is the attraction of leaders who appear all over the world giving us the possibilities for polarization.

We are not royal or chilangos, nor Fifis or Chairos, it is not the BOA against La Morena, nor the left against businessmen. It is not a war that separates us but a peace that unites us. As long as we continue to see all this from survival, we will continue to build more of the same.

Let’s start seeing each other from the center, far from the poles, without judgment or guilty, to find the solutions that unite everyone and not continue projecting the separation.

We are warriors of life and we have not understood it well. We have been shared, from the oldest to the newest philosophies, that everything comes from within each one. There are even stories like this one from the Andes that have shown it. We have not learned it thanks to the ego that awakens our primitive instinct for survival. Living consciously allows us to build a new and better balanced story for all. I know that the path is not easy or short, but if we want to change course we must start now. This is everyone’s decision. Live or survive?

This is an opinion column.