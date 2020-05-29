Alejandro Zertuche Fuentes Source: Courtesy

I am writing this letter to you, Mr. President, to offer my help. First I want to share with you that I love my country and I’m not just talking about being proud of it, since love is so much bigger than that.

Life has brought me the opportunity to wake up as a better human being and has led me to A new way to see things; away from polarization and ego-generated conflict. I have no political party of preference. I am not a fan or follower of anything or anyone and, of course, I do not usually write this type of letter.

Thanks to a couple of invitations to write in some media, I discovered that it is an opportunity to share what I believe. In my columns I have never spoken ill of anyone, nor singled out a particular individual. Possibly, by doing so, that does not make them so attractive in a world that unconsciously lives on controversy and dispute for being right.

In my life I already lived at the top and I knew the ground. I enjoyed abundance and learned from scarcity. I realized that the equilibrium it always leads me to the best path and that is why I have long stopped being a follower of the external to take care of my interior. This has freed me from the need to prosecute and slander people, including myself. I have learned to embrace uncertainty and to use vulnerability as a force. To answer with “I don’t know” more times to access more possibilities to learn.

I have received complaints from some readers for not pointing out to you and other politicians as responsible for what is happening in Mexico today. I have faced them with a question: And you What would you do in his place? Usually the answers have not been clear. We have not yet understood that everything that happens is unconsciously created collectively and, therefore, we are all responsible.

Why am I telling you all this? It is a simple introduction to introduce myself and be consistent with my proposal to help you with my only interest in between: Mexico. I can guess that no matter how controlled you are in front of the cameras, inside you, Mr. President, there is a hurricane of emotions because things don’t go as expected; even more before the health and economic crisis they are here to stay.

Given all this that is lived today and what we have not managed to solve as humanity, we have the great challenge of locating the human being in the center of our decisions. I agree that previously created systems have not worked for everyone. It is time to redesign them and apply new rules that allow us to straighten the balance of quality of life throughout society.

However being in his shoes becomes difficult to understand. It does not mean not knowing how to do the job, but making the best decisions. Which are? We’ll know until we can’t turn back and learn from all this. What is important here is what lies within you, Mr. President, beyond building from the mind, experience or previous knowledge, the strength to take our beautiful country forward can only be built from the heart.

I understand that right now he is going through one of the biggest challenges of his life. Get out on this boat without drifting. The storms will not stop since we have entered the zone of greater turbulence and not only that, there is a reality; the crew cries out to be heard and taken into account. It is not that Mexicans give you more opportunities, but that you decide to take them and with them build mexico it will continue forward.

It is time to build awareness. A word that you used at the beginning of your mandate and that I am sure is still the opportunity to transform our country. Humanity is gradually taking this path and we will not be left behind. The individual awakening of consciousness is becoming a fortress that will reach the collective with such a force that we had not previously observed.

I am sure your deepest cause is not wrong and this is your best sword. Without it, today they must face fear and a collective uncertainty in Mexicans that is becoming their worst battle. The opportunity before you today, Mr. President, is to accept help or request it without fear of vulnerability. Sure we will have more than one that we really want to help you, so help Mexico.

You will know how to reach me and I will know how to help you. At your service, Mr. President.

This is an opinion column. The expressions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the person who signs it and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of El Financiero.