Alejandro Valverde, the dean of the Dauphiné squad

05/30/2021 at 2:36 PM CEST

EFE

The Spaniard Alejandro Valverde, with 41 years, he is the oldest runner of the Dauphiné squad that is already contesting the first stage starting and finishing in Issoire, with a route of 181.8 kilometers.

The Murcian runner, world champion in 2018, also It is one of the three runners present in the test that have the Dauphiné in their record, specifically the 2008 and 2009 editions.

The other winners in the race that is considered a test bench for the Tour de France are the British Chris Froome (Israel Start Up), triple winner (2013, 2015, 2016) and Geraint thomas (2018).

However, Valverde is not the most experienced in the event, since “only” has 8 participations, less than the French of the B & B-KTM Cyril Gautier and Pierre Rolland, each one with 11 presences.