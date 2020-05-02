Alejandro Valverde could continue his career until 2022. The Spanish cyclist had planned to retire next year, however, in a live on Instagram, he has dropped that 2021 is probably not his last season on the bike. «I don’t know if 2021 would be a very last year», has declared. Everything will depend on how you are physically: “You have to see how my body responds, but right now my feelings are not bad.”

The Movistar Team rider was in full preparation for his last big goal before hanging up his bike. Adding an Olympic gold to his huge record is his main motivation in the final stretch of his career, but his postponement due to the coronavirus has caused him to rethink his future.

Valverde was clear that he would fulfill his contract with Movistar and would withdraw: “If this had not happened, I would have said that 2021 would be my last year, at 41 years old.” However, the postponement of the season makes him consider continuing beyond that date. «CAs it has been a very different year, they have not let us run, Maybe he would talk to Eusebio about we are going to give him half a year more or one more, I do not rule it out, “he said.

His preparation for the season was focused on getting the gold hanging in Tokyo. After winning the 2018 World Cup, Valverde was the main favorite to climb to the top of the podium in the Games, however, with his postponement, he becomes one of the big losers, since he will reach them at 41 years old.

Now, you will approach 2021 in the same way. His main objective is still the same, but he recognizes that there are other goals apart from trying to achieve a medal in the next Olympics: «The Games are the Games and if everything goes well and my physical condition remains as I am I will fight for it. But there are very nice races like Lombardy that can be on my record. Any race is nice to try to win“He pointed out.