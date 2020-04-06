Telemundo-

Your browser does not support iframes.

Alejandro Peña, son of Enrique Peña Nieto, has become a star of social networks, especially in Instagram, where he shares all kinds of photographs in which he wastes a lot of style.

It is enough to take a look at the profile of this young man to realize that the images that he likes to publish the most are those of his travels, his family and mainly next to his father, the former president of Mexico.

The son of EPN, He is also a sports lover, especially golf and snow skiing, something that he makes very clear in his publications, where he also boasts some of the events he attends and the outfits he wears at these parties.

DO NOT MISS:

Peña Nieto’s girlfriend and the painful treatment to have perfect lips

Kimberly Flores looks without makeup and in tight outfit

Telemundo