Alejandro Tabilo passes Wimbledon round

06/22/2021 at 7:16 PM CEST

The Chilean Alexander Tabilo, number 171 of the ATP, won by 6-2 and 6-4 in one hour and eleven minutes to the French player Alexandre muller, number 196 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. After this result, the winner adds new points to his ranking to qualify for the Wimbledon Championship.

The statistics about the match show that the Chilean tennis player managed to break his adversary’s serve 3 times, had a 54% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 78% of the service points. As for the Frenchman, he never managed to break the serve and his effectiveness data is 62%, 3 double faults and 56% of points obtained on the serve.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) there is a preliminary qualification phase in which the players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible points to obtain a place in the official tournament. During this specific phase, a total of 128 tennis players face each other. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.