Alejandro Tabilo passes the Roland-Garros round

On 05/26/2021 at 00:45 CEST

Alexander Tabilo, Chilean, number 166 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 4-6, 6-3 and 6-4 in one hour and fifty-eight minutes to the Australian tennis player Matthew ebden, number 229 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this victory, the Chilean adds new points to his ranking to enter the Roland-Garros tournament.

During the match, the Chilean managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, had a 78% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 64% of the service points. As for the Australian tennis player, he managed to break his rival’s serve 3 times, had a 76% first serve, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 60% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) includes a qualification phase in which the players with the lowest ranking face each other to obtain the maximum possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the contestants. During this specific phase, a total of 128 tennis players participate. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.