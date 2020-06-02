Mexico City.- The Mexican actor Héctor Bonilla his friend was affected by the death Héctor Suárez, with whom he had a great friendship and whom he recognized as a very spiritual being.

He also remembered him as a multi-faceted actor.

“He was doing television with Fernando Luján, with Manuel” El loco “Valdés, with Héctor Lechuga, when we met it was 1970, doing La cosquilla” there I began to treat him and we made a splendid friendship, what I can tell you is that it was a very talented, multifaceted man. ”

For Bonilla, Héctor Suárez’s great merit was the creation of characters that gave voice to social situations.

“Suddenly he generated an enormous number of characters, which he himself interpreted, wrote and directed with vigor and impressive talent. I think it is the most successful thing he did and that great ability to do all the roles and positions, which I think is unmatched. ”

Both shared social conscience, although sometimes in different directions, a situation that never separated them.

“That’s right, we had a lot of social awareness, I was a little more to the left, but we both wanted the best for our country.”

“He had a clear position to fight corruption in this country, he had a critical approach,” he elaborated.

He was a spiritual being

Héctor Bonilla shared a little-known aspect of his friend.

“He was a very spiritual man, he even had a temple in his house, he was not a Catholic, he meditated in that place and that gave him a lot of peace, it was very important for him, for his relationship with his wife, with his children, to calm down “

Finally, he could not stop expressing his feelings about the friend’s departure. “A great friend left and if I feel it, I feel it very much, I feel it in my soul, in my heart, a great human being left, he belongs to history”, he concluded.

