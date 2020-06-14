Alejandro Speitzer, the Mexican actor who fell in love with Ester Expósito

Origin

Alejandro Sánchez Speitzer was born in Culiacán, México, on May 31, 1995. His acting career began at a very young age, at just 5 years old he started doing commercials thanks to his great charisma and ease. But his first important role was with his performance in the soap opera ‘Rayito de luz’, then he acted in ‘Aventuras en el tiempo’ in 2000.

Adolescence and youth

In the following years, she continued working on soap operas for children and youths such as ‘Amy, the girl with the blue backpack’, in which she acted with her current friend Danna Paola, but little by little she grew and consolidated her personality as a melodrama actor.

Career path

From these works as a child and adolescent, Alejandro Speitzer has followed a trajectory full of projects making both soap operas and series and has even participated in several plays. In short, he has never stopped growing in the world of acting.

Following in his brother’s footsteps

From a very young age it was clear that his future was going to focus on following the same path that his brother followed in the world of acting in order to give life and interpret characters as if it were a child’s play. His brother, Carlos Speitzer, also began his career as an actor in Mexican children’s soap operas, but, unlike his younger brother, he began his studies at the Centro de Educación Artística Infantil de Televisa. Since then his projects have not stopped growing.

Unconditional support from his mother

Already at a young age, Alejandro Speitzer, had to deal with a sudden and unexpected great fame to lead what would be a booming professional career as an actor. However, to cope with it he had the unconditional help and support of his mother, who accompanied him at all times and helped him put his feet on the ground when necessary.

More projects

Unlike many famous children, after the ‘Rayito de luz’ project, the following year he got several more jobs as an actor. He was part of the cast of ‘Adventures in Time’ and thanks to his great work, the producer Rosy Ocampo decided to invite him to his next job: ‘Accomplices to the rescue’. After this he made many more works in the world of television and cinema, but also in the theater.

Awards

Thanks to his great talent, he has been nominated and even won a TVyNovelas award in 2014 as the best youth actor for the soap opera ‘Lying to Live’ in 2013. And another Tu Mundo award for Favorite Actor for the series’ Under the same sky ‘.

Producer stage

In 2016, he created a production company with his girlfriend at the time, actress Minnie West. The producer was called Wetzer Films and with it they embarked on various film projects such as’ I like but it scares me ‘, one of the highest grossing films of 2017. After this success, Alejandro Speitzer participated in more adult productions like’ Guerra de Idols’, ‘Intimate Enemy’ or ‘The Queen of the South’.

Theater work

Alejandro Speitzer has always liked the theater and when he had the opportunity he got involved in several plays and musicals in 2012 such as ‘Vaseline’, ‘Aladdin and the wonderful lamp’ and ‘Sleeping Beauty’, among others.

Getting started on Netflix

After doing several jobs as an actor in soap operas and in several plays, he began to work in other larger productions on the Netflix platform, such as the 2019 series ‘El club’. This made him become a highly sought-after youth actor. for his great performance, but also for his physical attractiveness. From there, he has continued to collaborate with the Netflix platform for other projects such as ‘Todo por ti’, among others.

Personal life

The first publicly known girlfriend of Alejandro Speitzer was Minnie West, whom he met in 2014 in the treatro play ‘Vaselina’. After this project, both realized that theirs was more than a friendship. In fact, their relationship was consolidated to such an extent that they created several projects together, with their own production company. Both traveled the world and even adopted a common pet. But this would come to an end when the actor moved to Spain to embark on another project.

His meeting with Ester Expósito

Both actors met through actress and singer Danna Paola, a friend of both of them on the month of October 2019. This added to the project they had together with the new Netflix series, triggered them to be very close and establish a good relationship. From the beginning. Although at first the relationship between the two actors did not seem more than a good friendship, since both had a partner.

Tightening ties

During the recording of the Netflix series ‘Someone Has to Die’, the plot of which is based on post-war Spain, Alejandro Speitzer and Ester Expósito began to spend a lot of time together, even off the recording set. They went out of bars and partied in Madrid, also with the actress Danna Paola.

Signs of a love relationship

Alejandro Speitzer realized that love is not chosen and that little by little feelings were emerging towards his partner, the Spanish actress Ester Expósito. Every time they could be seen more and more connected through their social networks sharing « likes » in their publications and commenting on each other. Which made suspect that the relation was going to more.

Waiting love

When both actors were clear that their relationship was more than a pretty friendship, the two were still in a relationship: Ester Expósito was with Álvaro Rico and Alejandro Speitzer with the actress Minnie West. So they had to wait several months to be single and then be able to start their romance later.

Travel together

By the beginning of 2020 it was already very evident that their relationship had reached a new level. They were also seen traveling together through Europe and Mexico, this gave rise to their relationship, leaving no doubt of their relationship. They were also seen in London and later in Mexico, where Alejandro acted as guide for Ester Expósito.

First photograph together

The first photographs in which both actors appeared were on these trips accompanied by more people, but little by little they were uploading photos and stories to their profiles where they appeared alone.

Confirmed relationship

It was already on the trip to Mexico, where they published a photo of the two of them bathing very close and loving. After this, they have not stopped publishing photos together, making their engagement official with messages of affection such as: « And I miss you », or « Can you appear here already? »

No statements

After this, all his fans suspected that the relationship was more than official, although the actors had not commented on it. But a close friend of Alejandro Speitzer did, who affirmed for the Mexican magazine TV Notas that the courtship began several months ago, when both were already single.

Sharing moments

Apart from the trips and comments on the networks, both actors have shared walks through the streets of Madrid and have even been accompanied to tattoo together. They have also gone out with their friends to different bars and clubs in Madrid.

Personal photographer

It has been seen that many of the sensual photos that Madrid’s Ester Expósito has uploaded in her underwear or bikini during her trip to Mexico could be the work of Alejandro Speitzer, since he himself confirmed on his social networks that he had taken many photos of the actress.

Past memories

Despite the fact that the relationship is more than evident, fans have come to reproach the couple for maintaining so many photos with their previous partners on their Instagram accounts. Especially in the case of Alejandro Speitzer, who keeps many of the photos from his previous relationship with Minnie West. And despite the criticism, they seem determined to keep it as part of their content and their lives.

Time apart

Currently, due to the global pandemic, both are in their countries of origin waiting to see each other again, but they have not lost contact through social networks.

Birthday congratulation

Ester Expósito has not let the quarantine prevent her from congratulating her new boyfriend through her stories on the Instagram social network, where we could see the phrase: “Today this incredible man is 25 years old”, accompanied by a photo of the actor. To which he responded by sharing the same story with a: « What I love you. »

Harvesting successes

Despite the fact that the recording of the Netflix series in which they both met is stopped, the two actors have not stopped having other projects in progress. Ester Expósito started as an ambassador for the cosmetic brand Yves Saint Laurent during the quarantine, while Alejandro Speitzer, for his part, has not stopped campaigning and taking photo sessions, being the image of brands such as Bvlgari, Dior or Gucci. What makes us see that they are a very successful couple both in their professional life and in their love life.

