The actor Alejandro Speitzer he keeps fond memories of his past relationship with the also actress Minnie west, with whom he had a relationship for more than five years.

The two met when they participated in the Vaseline musical, in 2013, in which they did chemistry immediately. For many years, the couple was very close, sharing important moments and making their love public both on social networks, red carpets and social events.

One of the most important for the couple was the creation of a society producer Wetzer Films. With this company they managed to record and release the tape “I like it but it scares me.” That is perhaps the only memory that West has rescued from the voracious deletion of photos next to Alejandro.

The same has not happened with the artist who, although he is currently romantically related to Ester Expósito, still keeps the adventures lived intact. Weddings, trips, intimate moments and other more professional These are some of the posts that survived the debacle on the actor’s Instagram account.

The end of the fairy tale between Minnie and Alejandro Speitzer

Even though Alejandro and Minnie were always very open in exposing their love relationship, It was not the same at the time of finishing it. The end of the courtship came when he moved to Madrid to star in the Netflix thriller “Someone has to die.”

There he met Ester Expósito, star of the series “Élite”, in September 2019. According to rumors, he met her through his eternal friend Danna Paola.

Currently, it is unknown if the relationship ended due to distance, differences, or because the Spanish actress conquered the heart of “Alex”.

Judging from all the posts that Minnie deleted, they were not on very good terms. He, on the other hand, does not appear to feel any rancor towards her. Valuing the hundreds of shared moments, he has decided to leave even the most romantic messages.

