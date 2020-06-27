Alejandro Sanz, Thalía and Marc Anthony, celebrity houses that are everyone’s dream | Instagram

The houses of some of the famous are capable of leaving anyone breathless, stars of the stature of Alejandro Sanz, Thalia and Marc Anthony They live with luxury and good style in their properties on a daily basis.

Some have even omitted to publicize their real value Such is the case of the property of a famous Mexican actress and singer who lives with her family in the United States.

But without hesitation for a moment, any of the threeRepresents the dream of anyone, each endowed with a great personality and a reflection of the style that each of its famous owners has brought them.

House that Marc Anthony bought from heirs of the Cuban family of Bacardi rum. .

Can you imagine the house of the romantic Alejandro Sanz?

The popular Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz he enjoyed several moments of one of his exclusive properties a large urbanization called La Finca, in Spain.

The beautiful house was included by the architect Joaquin Torres and it has six spacious rooms, three living rooms and up to two swimming pools.

The spectacular living place it combined the modern with minimalist influences, large spaces that would have housed the artist’s beautiful moments, with spectacular views thanks great bay windows glass, on the outside, had a clear access in its entirety but with the presence of some small tables of grass that provided a beautiful contrast with the color of the property.

La Finca, in Spain, home that Alejandro Sanz put up for sale last 2019. El Mueble

However, the interpreter of « Broken heart« put this property up for sale in the past 2019 For 11 million euros, only that you have not found a buyer yet, check out more images at the following link.

Thalia

Another of the homes that does not detract from the previous one is that of the Mexican singer Thalia, who has been known in recent years for a life full of luxuries!

The actress and singer lives with her husband, the businessman Tommy Mottola and her two children, both share an estimated net worth of 250 million dollars, they say, so everything around it should not be anything simple.

Although few artists know dare To show more about the place where they live, the artist and interpreter of « Amor a la mexicana », has shared with her fans the favorite spaces of her house in some of her Instagram stories, despite the fact that the cost of the propertyThe images that he has shown on some of these occasions speak for themselves.

A small detail that came to light was that the couple sold your previous house for 20 million of dollars, so your current mansion must have cost a fair amount of money.

Marc Anthony

Another of the great and luxurious properties worthy of a great figure in music, we are talking about the singer Marc Anthony, who enjoys great popularity and success in Latin America.

They claim that all the fame has led him to a fortune of 80 million of dollars, so certainly the Puerto Rican He knows how to give himself a life full of luxuries and that encompasses a splendid mansion of 19 million dollars in Coral Glabe, Florida.

The large house has 12 rooms and 14 bathrooms, enough space for your 6 children, in addition to a spa, an incredible swimming pool to spend the days of the week relaxing and away from the stress of work, plus many other spaces. Not bad!