Alejandro Sanz sweeps the photo with Penelope Cruz when they were “babies”

If there is something that undoubtedly always triumphs in social networks, those are unpublished photos of our favorite actors and artists. Those in which nostalgia shines, you can smell the aroma of other times and allow us to know a facet of their lives that until then was unknown.

Alejandro Sanz was the last to share such an image. This Sunday, the singer wanted remember a beautiful stage in your life in the 90’s, when he began to emerge and become the star he is today, according to the magazine Hello !.

But he does not appear alone, but accompanied by someone few expect … Penelope Cruz! The interpreters they coincided on the set from Telecinco’s musical program La quinta Marzo, presented by Jesús Vázquez and the winner of an Oscar.

“Penelope Cruz and I when we were babies and the look was not important“, the artist has written next to an image in which they appear very young dressed in the style of the time and very smiling.

The comments of other personalities have not been made wait, who quickly have reacted to the post. “Olé”, said one of the protagonists of the image with a face in love. “This could be a cover of the SÚPER POP of 1995”, has written Dani Martínez, while Paco León has shown the “tenderness” that the tender photograph provokes in him.

Their fans have also taken the opportunity to highlight how young and handsome they were and have made the image look one of the most popular posts of the artist with more than 147,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments.