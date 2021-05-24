Alejandro Sanz surprised on Instagram with this retro photo with Penélope Cruz



Alejandro Sanz.

Alejandro Sanz is an artist with decades of career. The 52-year-old musician began working in the late eighties and his name soon began to gain popularity; first, in Spain and then in the rest of the world. In the last hours, he surprised his audience with a retro photo of his first years of career in which he meets Penelope Cruz, which – at that time – was also taking its initial steps on the screen.

On his Instagram account, Sanz shared a photo in which he wrote: “Penelope Cruz and I when we were babies, and the look was not important”. The image is from the nineties, and corresponds to the program ‘La quinta Marzo’; a Spanish cycle of music from that time, in which the actress was the host.

The post quickly caught the attention of the fan public of Sanz, but also of many famous men and women. Thus, Paulina Rubio, Maribel Verdú and Lali Espósito -among other figures of the show- left their greetings and “I like it”. And as expected, Penelope herself also commented on the photo with an “Olé!”